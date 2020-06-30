Police report image

Olean Police

  • Sunday, 1:28 a.m.

, Maywood R. Bedard, 51, of Olean, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.

New York State Police

  • SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:43 a.m. day on Bolivar Road near County Route 9. Jeffrey M. Marble, 28, of Imperial, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FRIENDSHIP — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:40 p.m. Sunday on Depot Street and County Route 20. Michele L. Bidwell, 62, and an unidentified 13-year-old boy, both of Friendship, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
  • RUSHFORD — Brent M. Sherk, 24, of Hamburg, was charged at 10:07 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08 to 1%, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • ARCADE

— Dakota M. Jurek, 26, of Yorkshire, was charged at 10:10 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08 to 1%, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.

