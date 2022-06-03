Olean Police
- Wednesday, 8:29 p.m., Paul Schmitt, 58, of 116 E. Water St., was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Schmitt was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of no bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Shad R. Baldwin, 44, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, class E felonies; refusal to take a breath test, unsafe tire, no operable headlamps, unapproved protective helmet and unregistered motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on North Highland Avenue. Baldwin was processed and released with appearance tickets.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BOLIVAR — Michael S. McDonald, no age given, of Bolivar, was charged May 23 with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class A misdemeanors. McDonald is due back in court at a later date.
- CUBA — Ayden B. Hendricks, no age given, of Cuba, was charged May 23 with second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted arson, both class D felonies, and reckless endangerment of property, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported in January at the Palmer Opera House. Hendricks is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Robert E. Fredenburg, 37, of Olean, was charged at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Fredenburg was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Nathan C. Bilby, 30, of Olean, was charged at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Bilby was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Dividing Ridge Road near Heth Road. Ziren Xia, 26, of New York, N.Y., was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.