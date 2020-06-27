Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 W. Theresa A. Gee was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday in the Dollar General on Route 16. Curtis L. Pastorius and Michael L. Chechele were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Ronald R. Malicki Sr., 64, of Machias, was charged at 10:40 a.m. Thursday with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree welfare fraud, both class E felonies. Charges stem from an investigation in 2017, when Malicki allegedly received $1,638 in fraudulent food stamps. He was released with an appearance ticket for Olean City Court Aug. 18.
New York
State Police
WILLING — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:13 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 19 and O’Donnell Road. Lori L. Wilcox, 49, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.{/span}
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:07 a.m. Thursday in Walmart parking lot. Randolph V. Price, 58, of Olean and Katheryn L. Stuckey, 37, of Westons Mills were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:14 p.m. Thursday on Route 98 South and Fish Hill Road. Allison L. Tagliarino was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY
— Steven M. Allen, 63, of Olean, was charged at 9:41 p.m. Thursday with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.