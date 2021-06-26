Olean Police
- Friday, 2:39 p.m., James M. Hovey, 32, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing $841.60 in merchandise from Kohl’s.
New York State Police
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:23 a.m. Thursday on Route 98 and Osmun Road. Richard E. Laufer, 76, of Niagara Falls, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:31 p.m. Thursday on Route 275 and Howard Road. Dawn M. Debock, 68, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:39 p.m. on State Highway 21 and Bines Hill Road. Robert L. Houghtaling, 53, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:41 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 and Cuba exit. Nicole L. Calhoun, 33, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
