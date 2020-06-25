Olean Police
- Tuesday, 11:17 a.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on Independence Drive near West State Street. A vehicle operated by Travis J. Moore, 42, of Fairview, Pa., reportedly struck a deer in the roadway, causing damage to the vehicle.
- Tuesday, 11:21 a.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident in the Good Times of Olean parking lot on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Marjorie J. Cosola, 65, of East State Street, was driving through the lot when the vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Steven P. Winters, 51, of North Fifth Street, Allegany, was charged at 7:30 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Winters allegedly failed to obey an order of protection. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- BOLIVAR — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday on Main Street near Plum Street. Megan L. Stanton, 22, of Wellsville, and Christian Tyler Graves, 21, of Bolivar, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 27. Scott E. Gordon, 62, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Cinema and Independence drives. Harvey G. Hartburg, 57, of Allegany, and James Warren Ames, 57, of Scio, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Routes 242 and 353. Stephen E. Lakomski, 65, of Depew, and Richard O. Peterson, 55, of Little Valley, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday on Route 39. Teresa Anne Ciraolo, 38, of Machias, and Richard Shean Shoemaker, 46, of Reed City, Mich., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BIRDSALL