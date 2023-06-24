Olean Police
- Wednesday, 8:43 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and West State Street. A vehicle operated by Steve J. Dacy, 53, of. Auburn, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Holly A. Iadresin, 45, of Caneadea, which was stopped in traffic. Dacy was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 5:14 p.m., Joseph Leroy McNeil, 54, of 1012 W. Sullivan St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Police allege McNeil threatened a victim with a knife. No status was reported.
- Thursday, 6:50 a.m., Daniel A. Berry, 22, of Hornell, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported fight. Berry was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 9:45 a.m., David Lamar Heath, 34, of Rochester, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Heath’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 12:41 p.m., Vincent Van Whalen, 28, of 212 N. 11th St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Van Whalen was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 3:14 p.m., Marvis Martin, 47, of 113 W. Elm St., was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Martin was subsequently charged at 12:24 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Martin was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 3:23 p.m., Kathrine Cole, 35, of 720 Wayne St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Ontario County Court. Cole’s status was not reported.
Cuba Police
- Thursday, 1:54 p.m., Isabelle J. Shelton, 26, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Shelton was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 7:03 p.m., Mackenzie P. Green, 27, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out to Salamanca City Court. Green was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time provided, Jason L. Harvey, 42, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and speed in zone, an infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on East Pearl Street. Harvey was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:37 p.m. Thursday on Union Street near Route 16. Richard I. Fancher, 46, of Machias, was identified as one of the drivers. One injury was reported.
- RANDOLPH — Logan J. West, 39, of Randolph, was charged at 10:55 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. West was released with an appearance ticket.