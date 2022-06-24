Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:19 p.m., Donald F. Cole, 37, of Olean, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 7:36 p.m., Victor D. Earle, 43, of Smethport, Pa., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speed in zone, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 10:27 p.m., Jessica L. Dauber, 31, of Hatboro, Pa., was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Dauber was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 12:30 a.m., Tyrone L. Walthour, 57, of Buffalo, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to stop at a stop sign, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 12:41 p.m., Steven Cushman, 37, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; and discharging a firearm in the city. He was released with an appearance ticket. He was then charged at 3:36 p.m. with second-degree menacing and obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors, and third-degree intimidation of a witness and first-degree harassment, both class B misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- Wednesday, 8:05 p.m., Kelsey Cooper, 30, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Franklinville Village Court. He was transported to Franklinville Police Department.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — Jamie Camachio Jr., 62, of Coldspring, was charged at 9:18 a.m. Monday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket. He was then charged at 11:30 a.m. Monday, with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- COLDSPRING — Bonnie S. Slater, 61, of Coldspring, was charged at 9:38 a.m. Monday, with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- EAST OTTO — Preston T. Anderson, 26, of East Otto, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued from the East Otto Town Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- CONEWANGO — Cory A. Heyt, 34, of Kennedy, was charged at 6:52 p.m. Monday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors; leaving the scene of a property damage accident, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and failure to keep right, all infractions.
- SALAMANCA — Ryan S. Bartlett, 40, no address, was charged at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, after being arrested on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — Micheal E. Waterman, 36, of Machias, was charged at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday on Heddon Hollow and Willow roads. Richard H. Ruggles, 24, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SCIO — Willard Apperson, 39, of Scio, was charged at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — Clifton J. Miller, 23, of Scio, was charged at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.