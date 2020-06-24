OLEAN — The Olean Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a burglary reported in the city earlier this month.
The police announced on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that the burglary reportedly took place on the 200 block of North Third Street, possibly between June 11 and June 16.
According to the post, the victim has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Olean Police Criminal Unit at 376-5672.
Olean Police
- Friday, 3:04 p.m.
- 503 Cherry St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Billy Phiansouri, 37, of 28 Chestnut St., Franklinville, which was stopped in traffic.
- Friday, 5:50 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Park & Shop parking lot on Main Street. A vehicle operated by Christopher L. Whitwood, 35, of 3851 Fay Hollow Road, Hinsdale, was backing up when it reportedly struck a parked vehicle, causing minor damage.
- Sunday, 6 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and Union streets. A vehicle operated by Colby H. Hitchcock, 28, of 238 Route 16, Knapp Creek, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Romel Oneil Bacchus, 29, of 123 S. 11th St., which was traveling in the traffic circle.
- Monday, 1 a.m., Kimberly L. Swartz, 43, of 517 N. First St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors; and moved from lane unsafely, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Main Street. Swartz was processed and released to a third party. She is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 2:12 p.m., Richard D. Covert, 51, of 207 N. Sixth St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Covert allegedly stole a CB radio antenna from a vehicle on June 14. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Jason M. Becker, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on Pleasant Street. Becker was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:53 a.m. Monday on Route 305 near Youngs Road. Rockne A. Searle, 39, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CARROLLTON