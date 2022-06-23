Olean Police
- Monday, 10:10 p.m., Gordon E. Gayton, 34, of 413 School St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Gayton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 9:10 p.m., Andrew P. Lemon, 28, of 228 N. Fifth St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported altercation during which Lemon allegedly struck another party in the face with a small shovel. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 9:38 p.m., Michael P. Robinson, 36, of 111 E. Greene St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Robinson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 11:36 a.m., Kenneth I. Connors, 28, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. Connors was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 5:31 p.m., Donald F. Cole, 37, of Spring Courts, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Cole was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- June 9, 4:38 p.m., Carolyn Rhodes, 39, of Bolivar, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- SCIO — A 7-year-old Scio resident was charged at 9 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree assault with a weapon, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported May 18. The juvenile was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Megan F. White, 25, and Kyle L. Bomberry, 23, both of Salamanca; and Jacinda J. Terwilliger, 23, and Christopher R. Rowand, 42, both of Olean, were charged with two counts each of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. All four were processed and released with appearance tickets.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ULYSSES, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:50 p.m. Saturday on Graves Road near Marsh Creek Road. Jimmie D. Houghtelling, 58, of Canisteo, N.Y., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.