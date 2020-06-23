New York State Police
- SALAMANCA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:38 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 and Breed Run Overpass. Michael Lewis, 48, of Olean, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 20 and Pine Road. Kenneth A. Cottrell, 46, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — Eric J. Kaczor, 36, of Wirt, was charged at 10:54 a.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; third-degree burglary, a class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
