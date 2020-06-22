Olean Police
- Friday, 2:13 a.m., Quincy R.C. Gayton, 21, of Olean, was charged on a warrant issued from Olean City Court with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held pending arraignment. He was arrested on the same charges April 10 and with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment on Sept. 20, 2019.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Debora M. Davis, 61, Little Valley, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on a felony bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. She was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail to await arraignment.
- LITTLE VALLEY — David E. Davis, 43, of Machias, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued by Yorkshire Town Court, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Yorkshire Town Court at a later date.
- HINSDALE — A vehicle/deer accident was reported at 8:25 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86. Aaron L. Jackson Jr. was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:26 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 and County Road 2. Ray A. Brown Jr., 53, of Groton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Joseph F. Chiarmonte, 49, of Olean, was charged at 4:28 p.m. Friday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released on an appearance ticket.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:44 p.m. Friday off-road on Baldwin Hill Road. Josiah D. Vickman, 26, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Louis J. Proto, 28, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was charged at 12:55 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Route 19 and Rodgers Road. Thomas E. Meyers, 60, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:29 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at Exit 28 offramp. Sophia C. Fratercangelo, 22, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:38 p.m. Saturday on County Road 15 and Middle Road. Nicholas E. Comilla, 57, of Duke Center, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday on County Road 3 and Route 19. Joseph M. Peters, 39, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday on Routes 19 and 305. Trenon J. Zeager, 20, of Cuba, and Jessica N. Cartwright, 33, of Hornell, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:52 p.m. Saturday on County Road 24 and Mill Street. Jeffrey C. Snyder, 65, of Swain, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver.No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:26 p.m. Saturday on Route 19A and Minard Road. Todd M. Boardman, 59, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:54 a.m. Sunday on County Road 15 and Smith Road. Hayle Ann Souter, 20, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE