Olean Police
- Tuesday, 4:30 a.m., Jacob Samuel Frary, 26, of 314 S. Fourth St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Frary was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 11:09 a.m., Frank P. Odell, 39, of 207 N. Sixth St., was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. Odell’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 2:45 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 15th streets. A vehicle operated by Dominick C. Baldwin, 19, of Little Genesee, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Brandy M. Outman, 31, of Smethport, Pa., which was stopped in traffic.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Justin A. Greene, 29, of Friendship, was charged at 3:15 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Greene was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Nahzion G. James, 19, of Allegany, was charged at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. James was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — Zackary J. Bushnell, 24, of Scio, was charged at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 1. Bushnell was released on his own recognizance.
- FRIENDSHIP — Arthur J. Miller, 42, of Allentown, was charged at 2:20 p.m. Monday with first-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class C felony. The charge stems from an incident reported June 4. Miller was released on his own recognizance.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:53 p.m. Monday on Route 21 near Green Road. Gregory D. Johnson, 47, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.