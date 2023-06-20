Olean Police
- Friday, 5:42 p.m., Nathan George Layman, 35, of 206 N. Barry St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; second-degree menacing, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors; second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct, violations. The charges stem from a reported dispute. Layman was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 12:11 p.m., Debra J. Wilder-Bullett, 33, of 317 S. Third St., was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Wilder-Bullett was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 3:04 p.m., Thomas A. Riley, 42, no permanent address, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Riley was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 6:25 a.m., Andreius M. Phillips, 18, of 623 Seneca Ave., was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported dispute. Phillips was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 3:46 p.m., George Grant Vancleaf III. 50, of 402 S. Fourth St., was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported dispute. Vancleaf was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Saturday, 11:22 p.m., Dylan L. Taylor, 31, of Rushford, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; following too closely and use of alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a reported accident. Taylor was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 10:38 p.m., Dalton P. Cutler, 20, of Bolivar, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Cutler was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, John H. Finch Jr., 32, of Wellsville, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. He was additionally charged with trespass, a violation. Finch was committed to Allegany County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- PORTVILLE — Thomas G. Lamb, 30, of Kane, Pa., was charged at 2 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Lamb was released with an appearance ticket.
- INDEPENDENCE — John H. Finch, 32, of Wellsville, was charged at 8:31 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Finch was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Jacob A. Whitehorn, 26, of Allegany, was charged at 5:55 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Whitehorn was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Chadwick C. Cummings, 38, of Allegany, was charged at 8:34 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Cummings was released with an appearance ticket.