Olean Police
- Monday, 1:32 a.m., Allen L. Herbert, 41, of 318 N. Fifth St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield right-of-way, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop.
- Monday, 11:59 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State and North Union streets. A vehicle operated by Patricia A. Aiello, 67, of Bishop Street, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Marcie Elizabeth Siciliano, 49, of Valley Stream, which was slowing in traffic. Police said Aiello was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 5:22 p.m., Raymond M. Provorse, 26, of 713 Bishop St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor; uninspected motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, infractions. Provorse was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CONEWANGO — Thomas L. Bascom, 33, of Kennedy, was charged at 6:49 p.m. Sunday with second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. Bascom was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY — Nicholas Y. Chamas, 32, of 64 Broad St., Salamanca, was charged at 8:36 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, class E felonies; failure to keep right and failure to maintain lane, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 219. Chamas was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- CUBA — Brandon G. Prestridge, 23, of Mankato, Minn., as arrested Saturday as a fugitive from justice on a warrant issued out of Martin County, Minn., following a traffic stop on Route 305. Prestridge was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held without bail while awaiting extradition.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:36 a.m. Monday on Route 417 near Duffy Hollow Road. Cherilyn Dawn Vanhall, 65, of Fairport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:42 a.m. Monday on Main Street near Route 242. Daisy Hernandez, 24, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 31. Karen Margaret Bodley-Young, 48, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:36 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 23. Palixay P. Varner, 54, of Zionsville, Ind., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4 p.m. Monday on Route 36 near Pochuck Road. Sandra E. Gladden, 52, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Aaron M. Brown, 44, of Little Falls, was charged at 6:30 p.m. Monday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unclassified misdemeanors. Brown was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HUME — Justin A. Freeman, 37, of Fillmore, was charged at 7:49 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. Freeman was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — Dennis W. Hall, 66, of Wellsville, was charged at 9:35 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, class E felonies; and circumventing an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor. Hall was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WEST ALMOND
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 31. Angel A. Rodriguez, 20, of Wethersfield, Conn., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.