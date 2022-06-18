Olean Police
- Thursday, 6:49 p.m., Shawn N. Chastain, 46, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was served a trespass notice and an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 11:47 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of John Ash Community Center when a vehicle operated by Daniel J. Malone, 66, of Olean was backing out, and Tammy R. Benjamin, 62, of Franklinville was backing in, to a parking space.
Allegany County Sheriffs Office
- BELMONT — Carolyn A. Rhodes, 39, of Bolivar, arrested at an unreported time on June 9, 2022 on a bench warrant issued from Cuba Town Court. She was transported to Cuba Police Department for processing.
- BELMONT — George B. Hadden, 66, of Cuba, was charged at an unreported time on June 10, 2022 for second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearace ticket.
- BELMONT — Rose M. Provorse, 64, of Cuba, was charged at an unreported time on June 10, 2022 for second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearace ticket.
- BELMONT — Eric J. Kaczor, 38, of Rushford, was arrested at an unreported time Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court. He was reported held without bail.
- BELMONT — Robert W. Dibble, 33, of Olean, was arrested at an unreported time Thursday on an arrest warrant issued from Allegany County Family Court with the assistance of Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Friendship Town Court and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,500 bail.
New York State Police
- RICHBURG — Stephen M. Damerst, 52, of Richburg, was charged at 8:07 a.m. Thursday, with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Jeremiah D. Edwards, 30, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:07 p.m. Thursday, with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. He was reported held.