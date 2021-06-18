Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:09 p.m., Maria K. Covert, 20, of 113 S. Sixth St., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Saturday. Covert was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 12:16 p.m., Carlos J. Corbin, 49, of 641 Delaware Ave., was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors. Corbin was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 4:08 p.m., Nichole Luna-Hein, 26, of 3044 Route 16, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction. Luna-Hein is due back in court at a later date.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday 5:30 p.m., Erick K. Lawton, 45, and Sherrie L. Carter, 41, both of Cuba, were each charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Lawton and Carter were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Portville-Obi Road and Todd Terrace. Terry L. Hubbard, 71, of Portville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Lamont I. Coleman, 34, of Olean, was charged at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Tuesday. Coleman was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.