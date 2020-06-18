Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:30 a.m. June 2 on Rock Springs Road. David R. Smith was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — Austin M. Phearsdorf, 23, of 5718 Rt. 417, Kill Buck, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of the Tonawanda Police Department. He was turned over to the Tonawanda Police Department.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Benjamin W. Burroughs, 24, of 7985 Kellogg Hill Road, South Dayton, was charged at 9:25 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Burroughs was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held without bail.
- RANDOLPH