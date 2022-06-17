Olean Police
- Tuesday, 1:16 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Fourth and Wayne streets. A vehicle operated by Sheryl L. Peck, 66, of Pine Street, was attempting to make a turn when it reportedly struck a bicycle. The bicyclist was taken to Olean General Hospital for evaluation.
- Wednesday, 1:38 a.m., Jacob Douglas Hanigan, 28, of 1845 Duggan Road, was arrested on two bench warrants. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. Hanigan was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 3:43 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South Seventh streets. A vehicle operated by Roger D. Raney II, 34, of Wellsville, reportedly ran a red light and struck a vehicle operated by Cindy L. Griffin, 37, of 316 W. Henley St. Raney was subsequently cited for running a red light and unlicensed operator, infractions.
- Thursday, 8:35 a.m., Jacob Albert Eichinger, 29, of 110 S. Second St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City
- Court relating to charges of second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported dispute. Eichinger’s status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 8:46 a.m., Danielle Calkins, 28, of Randolph, was arrested on a warrant relating to a previous charge of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Calkins was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- Wednesday, 8:50 a.m., Brian Johnson, 35, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Wednesday, 8:36 p.m., Sherman Sadler, 37, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Sadler was processed and held pending arraignment.
Cuba Police
- May 28, 7:15 p.m., Joseph P. Washington, 33, of Hinsdale, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speed in zone, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Washington was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- May 31, 12:10 p.m., Starlite N. Parker, 27, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. Parker was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- June 8, 2:13 p.m., Johanna G. Larson, 35, of Cuba, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Larson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- June 8, 2:13 p.m., Jesse J. Larson, 36, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. Larson was processed and released to a third party.
- June 9, 10:21 p.m., Hannah S. Davis, 29, of Olean, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Davis was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 5:23 p.m., Carla A. Allen, 38, of Cuba, was charged with reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; speed not reasonable, following too closely and operating a motor vehicle without inspection, violations. Allen was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- YORKSHIRE — Dustin J. Dashnaw, 39, of Yorkshire, was charged at 12:23 p.m. June 10 with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic disturbance. Dashnaw was processed and released on his own recognizance.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday on Morgan Hill Road near Peterson Hill Road. Jamie L. Crawford, 33, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Andre M. Garcia, 22, of Olean, was charged at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Garcia was processed and released with an appearance ticket.