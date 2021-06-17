Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:42 a.m., Rhamel Kevin Dunston, 58, of 201 N. 11th St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Dunston was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 6:05 a.m., Amy P. Weakfall, 36, of 408 W. Green St., was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and moving from lane unsafely, infractions. Weakfall was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 9:35 a.m., Joy M. Sikes, 27, of 3088 Route 16, was charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported March 24. Sikes was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Rachel M. Kizer, 34, of Friendship, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Tops supermarket. Kizer was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday on Bolivar Road near Wolf Spring Road. Kristen N. Sweezy, 32, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street near Broad Bay Circle. Ronald L. Spittler, 63, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.