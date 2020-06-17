OLEAN — An Arcade woman faces multiple charges for alleged welfare fraud in Cattaraugus County, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Antoinette M. Miller, 50, of 324 Circle Court, was charged at 10:25 a.m. Monday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies; and four counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony.
The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made in 2016 by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services.
Miller allegedly fraudulently received $6,422 in food stamps and $905 in HEAP benefits by falsely reporting household composition.
Miller turned herself in and was processed and released. She is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Monday, 8:50 a.m.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Philip M. Williams, 53, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Friday on East Dyke Street. Williams was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:36 a.m. Friday on Haskell Road. M.J. Brantley was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:20 p.m. Friday on School Street. Johanna J. Johnson was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NAPOLI — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:11 p.m. Friday on Route 242. Tracey B. Storey was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PERRYSBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:24 p.m. Friday on Versailles-Silver Creek Road. Taylor R. Jamison was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:56 a.m. Saturday on Route 219. Scott E. Swetland was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:29 pm. Saturday on East Otto-Springville Road. Austin M. Phearsdorf was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported. Phearsdorf was issued one unspecified citation.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:38 a.m. Sunday on Yankee Hill Road. Barbara A. Vogel was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:57 p.m. Sunday on Route 16. Ronald A. Raffele was identified as one of the drivers. The other driver reportedly left the scene. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- HUME — Aaron J. Fiebelkorn, 41, of Caneadea, was charged at 6:15 a.m. Monday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Fiebelkorn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. Monday on Route 16 near Franklin Street. David J. Parkhurst, 24, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — Dakota M. Jones, 22, of Willing, was charged at 7:02 p.m. Monday with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony; second-degree menacing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, class A misdemeanors. Jones was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Donald J. Johnson, 32, of Olean, was charged at 9:15 p.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FRANKLINVILLE