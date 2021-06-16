Olean Police
- Friday, 4 p.m., one injury was reported following a one-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on North Sixth Street near Reed Street. A vehicle operated by Sara L. Hamed, 40, of 967 Sheary Hollow Road, Portville, reportedly struck a 10-year-old Olean girl who had run out from behind a parked vehicle.
- Saturday, 3:14 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North Sixth Street. A vehicle operated by Sean A. Tucker, 34, of Cuba, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by a 17-yer-old Portville female, which had slowed for a pedestrian. Tucker was subsequently charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 9:34 p.m., Cody Jay Hatch, 36, of 554 Martha Ave., was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Hatch was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 2:08 p.m., Miguel Antonio Ruiz-Mojica, 45, of 125 S. Barry St., was charged with second-degree assault with intent to cause injury, a class D felony. Ruiz-Mojica allegedly stabbed a female victim in the hand, causing injury. His status was not reported.
Cuba Police
- June 8, 9:30 p.m., Samy Lee McDaniel, 43, of Cuba, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant issued out of Pennsylvania. McDaniel was held at Allegany County Jail while awaiting extradition.
- Saturday, 1:19 a.m., Chamon Tyrone Marshall, 40, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; second-degree aggravated harassment and first-degree failure to safely store a firearm, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an alleged fight involving weapons. Marshall was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Andrew P. Maclean, 26, of 139 Williams Road, Randolph, was charged at 8:41 a.m. Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. Maclean allegedly violated an order of protection during a reported domestic incident. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
- SMETHPORT, Pa. — Zachary A. Parslow, 33, of 29 Avenue B., Bradford, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Monday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Parslow was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Tasheen Robinson, 43, currently incarcerated in Cattaraugus County Jail, was charged at 11 a.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Robinson allegedly violated an order of protection. He was processed and issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- RUSHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:54 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 243 and Route 49. Lucas David Cornelius, 19, of Friendship, and Karol Ann Thomas, 67, of Hilton, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:22 p.m. Monday on Linwood Drive near Haskell Road. A 17-year-old Cuba man was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LEON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday on Route 62 near West Road. Robert J. Dimpfl, 48, of Angola, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — Daniel D. Visker, 35, of Conewango Valley, was charged at 8:31 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Visker was reported held.
- ELLICOTTVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:32 p.m. Monday on Irish Hill Road near Horn Hill Road. Ronald J. Krawiec, 71, of Hamburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.