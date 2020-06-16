Olean Police
- Saturday, 3:16 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on the exit 25 offramp of I-86 eastbound. A vehicle operated by Sara A. Dash, 28, of Olean, struck a pole. She was charged with failure to drive on right side of road; driving while intoxicated per se, an unclassified misdemeanor and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se.
New York
State Police
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:32 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 ramp. Geoge W. Campbell, 61, of Morrisville, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:06 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 19 N. and Delong Road. Laurie A. Bracken, 47, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:57 p.m. Sunday on Bakerstand Road and Route 242. Anne M. Larson, 29, and Eileen M. Larson, 58, both of Tonawanda, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:58 p.m. Sunday off-road on Newbury Lane. Richard A. Bowers, 52, of Scio, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday on County Roads 15 and 16. Joseph C. VanCuren, 48, of East Aurora, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:10 p.m. Sunday on I-86 at milepost 100. Rahsaan J. Graham, 47, of New York City, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — Amber N. Tompkins, 34, of Andover, was charged at 9:25 p.m. Sunday with assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME