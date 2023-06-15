Olean Police
- Tuesday, 8:36 p.m., Nathaniel G. Bardo, 22, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony; second-degree menacing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Bardo was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 6:14 p.m., Jerrod L. Giles Sr., 44, of 311 S. Third St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported dispute. Giles was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 5:17 p.m., Dominique White, 26, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. White was turned over to the Olean Police Department.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 12:24 p.m., Kyle A. Atwater, 25, of Olean, was charged with possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child, a class E felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Atwater was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held on $10,000 bail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- YORKSHIRE — Cody R. Bemish, 30, of Yorkshire, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Sunday on a warrant issued out of Yorkshire Town Court. Bemish was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, infractions. Bemish was released on his own recognizance.
- COLDSPRING — Cooper W. Gates, 22, of Irving, was charged at 11:41 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; and failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Interstate 86. Gates was released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — Zachery M. Burdic, 30, of West Valley, was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Burdic was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Ronald A. Denning, 56, of Bolivar, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Perry Village Court. Denning was turned over to the Perry Village Police Department.
New York State Police
- HUMPHREY — Ryan A. Olson, 21, and Rachel L. Baughman, 23, both of Allegany, were each charged at 9 a.m. Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Olson faces an additional count of endangering the welfare of a child. Olson and Baughman were released with appearance tickets.
- RICHBURG — Destiny A. Smith, 22, of Richburg, was charged at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. Smith’s status was not reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Devon M. Sweet, 25, of Franklinville, was charged at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Sweet was released to a third party.