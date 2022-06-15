Olean Police
- Monday, 10:11 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Wayne streets. A vehicle operated by Terry C. Wymer, 69, of North Union Street, was entering the traffic circle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Morgan K. Shoff, 37, of 323 N. Fourth St. Wymer was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 3:27 a.m., Julie M. Barnes, 50, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an alleged violation of an order of protection. Barnes was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- ALLEGANY — Eric J. Harrison, 28, of 253 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, was charged at 1:15 a.m. May 29 with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a complaint made by Walmart. Harrison was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- MANSFIELD — Robert Simmons II, 40, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 5:04 a.m. June 5 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Simmons was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GOWANDA — Josiah A.K. Laforme, 24, of Gowanda, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. June 6 on a warrant issued out of South Dayton Village Court. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- COLDSPRING — Jamie Camachio Jr., 62, of Coldspring, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. June 7 on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Camachio was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department.
- GREAT VALLEY — John Wilson, 34, of Machias, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Thursday on a warrant issued out of Cheektowaga Police Department. He was processed and turned over to Cheektowaga P.D.
- MANSFIELD — Greggory A. Gray, 51, of Hamburg, was charged at 12:49 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, unsafe turn and driving on roadways lane for traffic, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Windsor Road. Gray was turned over to the Hamburg Town Police Department on a warrant and is due back in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — Jena M. Croakman, 30, of Gowanda, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Saturday by the Jamestown Police Department on two felony bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Croakman was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending further court proceedings.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Stephen B. Rockett, 60, of Mississaugua, Ontario, was charged at 2:08 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unsafe turn, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Springs Road. Rockett was processed and released with an appearance ticket.