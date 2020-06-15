Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- NEW ALBION — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:13 a.m. Thursday on Route 353. Christopher M. Fitzgerald and John R. Trainosky were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 1:06 a.m. Friday on Bowen Road. Albert L. Silsby was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:55 a.m. Friday on Route 219 S. and Brewer Cross Road. Cheyanne R. Hurley, 25, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:52 p.m. Friday on Alma Hill Road. Okey J. Foster, 33, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:57 p.m. Friday on Connoisarauley Road and Route 219. Kristen M. Imhoff, 22, of Great Valley and Denise A. Wheeler, 51, of West Valley, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:57 p.m. Friday on State Highway 19 and County Road 39. David L. Furman, 59, of Gnesee, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:05 p.m. Friday on Katelyn R. Sands, 19, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — Evan L. Shramek, 23, of Limestone, was charged at 9:38 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was reported held on $5,000 bail.
- CUBA — Jason J. Czerminski, 25, of Franklinville, was charged at 10:26 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held on $1,000 bail.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:01 a.m. Saturday on I-86 and Karr Valley Road. Steven N. Chamberlin, 30, of Hudsonville, Mich., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:42 a.m. Saturday on West State Street and Gargoyle Park Road. Ryan T. Wahl, 31, of Franklinville and Gary M. Quattrone, 60, of Salamanca, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday on Route 19 and State Road 16. Peter W. Mangels, 33, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — Olivia L. Marsh, 20, of Delevan, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
