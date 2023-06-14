Olean Police
- Tuesday, 12:47 p.m., Kyle A. Atwater, 25, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court. Atwater was turned over to the Cuba Police Department.
- Tuesday, 1:34 p.m., Heather M. Clark, 44, of 401 W. Henley St., was charged with torture/injure/not feed animal, a class A misdemeanor. Clark was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 6:54 p.m., Joseph N. Davidson, 49, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. Davidson was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — Devon M. Sweet, 25, of Franklinville, was charged at 2:21 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Sweet was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- DUKE CENTER, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Looker Mountain Trail and Route 646. Christine A. Schoonover, 41, of Rixford, and Annette J. Marcellin, 26, of Allegany, N.Y., were identified as the drivers. One suspected minor injury was reported.