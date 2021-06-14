New York State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:27 a.m. Friday on Back River Road and County Road 31A. Lynette M. Milliman, 57, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:55 a.m. Friday on State Highway 417 and State Route 219. Jon M. Wilson, 50, of Jamestown, and DJ McDermott, 64, of Portland, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:18 p.m. Friday on Townline and Pleasant Valley roads. Laura D. Philbrick, 52, of Springville, and Pedro L. Oquendo, 56, of Lockport, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Jeffery R. Pellett, 46, of Olean, was charged at 2:45 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Dale D. Green, 48, of Olean, was charged at 2:45 p.m. Friday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- ALLEGANY — Arthur C. Link, 39, of Olean, was charged at 8 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:38 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at mm 124. Jainish S. Babaria, 25, of Elmwood Park, N.J., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:20 p.m. Friday on Riverside Drive and Vossler Road. Amy L. Mang, 41, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- — Jasmine R. Nowak, 22, of Scio, was charged at 9:56 p.m. Saturday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 a.m. Saturday on County Road 10. Jenny M.Golish, 37, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:20 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at mm 121. James J. Harrison, 41, of Corning, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Renee L. Mighells, 33, of Napoli, was charged at 3:56 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors, and false personation, a class B misdemeanor. Sh was reported held.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:36 p.m. Saturday on Route 98 and Crystal Lake Road. Meaghan E. Rederscheid, 30, of Centereach, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Kirk A. Windus, 27, of Ol, was charged at 2:58 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- EULALIA TOWNSHIP, Pa.