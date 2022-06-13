Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 10:20 a.m., Daniel Pappan, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Broad Street. Pappan was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 3:52 p.m., Autumn M. Larkin, 35, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Larkin was released to the custody of deputies.
- Thursday, 7:50 p.m., Edward L. Button, 24, of Great Valley, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Family Dollar. Button was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 9:44 a.m., Brian M. Johnson, 35, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held.
- Saturday, 4:55 p.m., Christopher Poling, 38, of Killbuck, was arrested on a bench warrant issue out of Salamanca City Court. He was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 9:14 p.m., Wahcovi James, 19, of Jacksonville, Fla., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and tinted window violation, an infraction. James was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 4:38 a.m., Seneca Ray, 43, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a violation. Ray was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:18 a.m. Friday on Route 98 near Farm to Market Road. James H. Conlon, 79, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — Mackenzie P. Green, 25, of Olean, was charged at 3:49 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Green’s status was not reported.
- BOLIVAR — Michael M. Mesler, 38, of Bolivar, was charged at 8 p.m. Friday with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 18. Mesler was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CANEADEA — Eric J. Burkhard, 37, of Caneadea, was charged at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with two counts each of second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal obstruction of governmental administration, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from incidents reported in Caneadea, New Hudson and Amity. Burkhard was released on his own recognizance.