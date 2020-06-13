Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CATTARAUGUS — Cameron M. Davis, 35, of Salamanca, was charged at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and traffic infractions. He was released with traffic tickets and due in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Zackary A. McMillen, 19, of Olean, was charged at noon on May 18 with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was reported held. An unidentified 16-year-old Olean boy was also charged. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:10 a.m. Thursday on Route 16. Gary A. Rodgers, 53, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:33 p.m. Thursday in a driveway on County Road 31. Jamie L. Crawford, 31, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — Jeffery S. Burr, 58, of Belfast, was charged at 7:17 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:21 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 and Beyer Road. Linda R. Przybyla, 54, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:02 p.m. Thursday on County Road 23. Mark R. Bell, 36, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HUME