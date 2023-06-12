Olean Police
- Saturday, 10:27 p.m., Melinda S. Herbert, 32, of 1010 Buffalo St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction. Herbert is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 11:20 p.m., Noel Patrick Dixon, 22, of 603 Putnam St., was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to obey a traffic device, an infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on South First Street. Dixon was released to a third party.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 9:18 a.m., Norman L. Skinner, 56, of Salamanca, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Skinner was reported held.
- Saturday, 2:20 a.m., Clint J. Crouse, 37, of Salamanca, was charged with resisting arrest and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, class A misdemeanors, and unspecified motor vehicle violations. The charges stem from Crouse allegedly leading officers on a pursuit. Crouse was release with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 12:43 p.m., Hines B. Nosie, 64, of Salamanca, was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. Nosie was reported held.
- Saturday, 3:20 p.m., Amber M. Brooks, 26, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Brooks was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Sunday, 4:05 a.m., Brittany M. Colin, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Colin was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:13 p.m. Friday on Five Mile Road near Ford Hollow Road. Marilyn M. Strong, 25, of Lockport, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Shawn A. Austin, 34, of Portville, was charged at 4:20 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Austin was released with and appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Dean M. Walters, 32, of Randolph, was charged at 1:06 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Walters was reported held.
- OLEAN — Jillana R. Corbett, 35, of Olean, was charged at 1:39 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Corbett was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — Robert A. Cowles, 44, of Belmont, was charged at 5:50 a.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Cowles’ status was not reported.