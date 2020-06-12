OLEAN — Two arrests were made following an underage drinking enforcement initiative conducted by the New York State Police in the city Wednesday.
Twelve establishments in the city were checked for compliance with New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, Section 65.
Ashley M. Farr, 24, and John L. Putnam, 66, both of Olean, were each charged Wednesday with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Farr is an employee at the 7-Eleven on North Union Street, and Putnam works at East State Wine and Spirit.
Both were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday on Haskell Road. James T. Miller was identified as one of the drivers. The other driver reportedly left the scene. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Meagan D. Mentley-Peters, 46, of 58 Maple Ave., Gowanda, was charged at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, both class D felonies; and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2019 of suspected welfare fraud. Mentley-Peters allegedly fraudulently received $3,056 in food stamps by concealing or failing to report income. She was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — David L. Vanderhoef, 51, of Dansville, was charged at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and use of vehicle without interlock, a class A misdemeanor. Vanderhoef was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday on Route 20 near Summit Road. Rachel M. Kizer, 33, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday on Route 243 near Route 98. Laurie A. Webb, 55, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 27. Randy A. Byroads, 42, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT