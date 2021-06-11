Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:52 p.m., Michael A. Olearchick, 57, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated per se and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, all unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 8:47 p.m., Michael Walters, 30, of Limestone, was charged on an outstanding bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket after posting bail.
New York
State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Route 16 and State Route 39. John M. Polley, 52, of Niagara Falls and Robert D. Butler, 46, of Great Valley, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 3 and County Road 36. Amanda L. Norway, 24, of Elba, and Danielle N. Zinklaskowski, 36, of Arcade, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 248A and Hesselton Road. Michael D. Kemp, 48, of Winter Springs, Fla. was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 at exit 31. Nathan G. Stoberl, 23, of Blasdell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday on West Shore Road and State Route 446. Erick A. Poore, 47, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Christopher R. Kelley, 24 of Portville, was charged at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- MACHIAS — Daril L. Harris,32, of Machias, was charged at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- RICHBURG — Jeremiah C.Haug, 42, of Richburg, was charged at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday with torture/injure/not feed animal, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday on Peavy and Lamont roads. Nicole L. Smith, 27, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 417 and Ray Hill Road. Melissa D. Green, 39, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.