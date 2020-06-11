Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:05 p.m., Magan N. Green, 24, of Harford, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without insurance and speed in zone, infractions. Green is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HUMPHREY — Jessica Clark, 31, no residence given, was charged at 8:09 a.m. June 4 with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation of a reported domestic incident on Ford Hollow Road. Clark allegedly broke into a residence, woke up children and stole a cell phone. She was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- NAPOLI
- investigation of a reported domestic incident on Windmill Road. Lore allegedly locked another party in a room and would not let her out. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HORNELL — Patrick J. Schmitt, 31, of Brackney, Pa., was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Monday on a family court warrant. He was taken into custody from the Binghamton Police Department in Hornell and transported to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance.
- LEON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday on Route 62. Stephen R. Pszczola was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Vanessa B. Kelley-Bednarek, 66, of Ashville, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree welfare fraud, class E felonies. The charges stem from a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2016 of suspected welfare fraud. Kelley-Bednarek allegedly fraudulently received $1,406 in food stamps by concealing and failing to report income. She was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- GENESEE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Union Road. Douglass C. Rivers, 50, of Little Genesee, and Aisling Barton, 29, of Belfast, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Taelon K. Hollamon, 19, of Buffalo, was charged at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree criminal personation and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanors. Hollamon was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FRANKLINVILLE