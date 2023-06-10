Olean Police
- Thursday, 12:51 a.m., Thomas A. Riley, 42, no permanent address, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Riley’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 11:11 a.m., Andre M. Garcia, 23, of 122 S. Third St., was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Garcia was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 6:15 p.m., Kieran J. Tait, 18, of 615 Garden Ave., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at the Country Fair on North 12th Street. Tait was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 8:01 p.m., Dominic W. Workman, 20, of Buffalo, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at FYE. Workman was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 11:53 a.m., Noah J. LeBlanc, 22, of Killbuck, was arrested on a bench warrant. LeBlanc was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Friday, 12:50 a.m., Daniel L. Huff, 39, of Gowanda, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, operating without a tail light and inadequate plates, infractions. Huff was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Three people were charged as a result of an underage drinking initiative in Cattaraugus County, the New York State Police reported Friday. The three were each charged Wednesday with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor. Police said one charge resulted from the sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21 at East State Wine and Spirts; another arrest was made for serving to someone under the age of 21 at Don’s Semi Friendly Tavern; and a third arrest was at the Halfway Inn. Appearance tickets were issued, troopers said.
- LIMESTONE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:21 a.m. June 2 at the intersection of Main Street and Bailey Drive. Victoria A. Champlin, 86, of Limestone, and an 18-year-old Bradford, Pa., resident were listed as the drivers. On injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — Victoria L. Johnson, 47, of Olean, was charged at 2:23 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson was released with an appearance ticket.