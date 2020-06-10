Olean Police
- Friday, 4:37 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Homer and Johnson streets. A vehicle operated by Jennifer R. Roulo, 50, of 4405 Fay Hollow Road, Hinsdale, reportedly collided with a vehicle operated by Farrah Rafi, 32, of 138 N. Eighth St.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:58 a.m. June 3 on Route 16. R.J. Daugherty III was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:26 p.m. June 3 on Edies Road. Cassie Anne Klahn and Gary N. Ruminski were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- SOUTH VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:04 a.m. Friday on West Perimeter Road. Randolph L. Mohawk was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86. Jenna R. Funk was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LEON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:09 p.m. Saturday on Route 62. Sharon L. Covert was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 a.m. Monday on Route 16 near Lafferty Road. Lee E. Smith, 73, of Java Village, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:55 a.m. Monday on Route 70 near Kennedy Road. A 17-year-old North Tonawanda male was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Buffalo Road and Valley View Drive. Charles V. Smith, 32, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:18 a.m. Monday in the Wal-Mart parking lot near Cinema Drive. Mario Liberati, 90, of Olean, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:49 a.m. Monday on Back River Road near Stryker Road. Kristy Marie Evans, 47, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Brian R. Wenk, 56, of Machias, was charged at 2:55 p.m. Monday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Wenk was held.
- CARROLLTON