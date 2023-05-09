Olean Police
- Sunday, 9:50 p.m., Gloria Susan Gibbs, 45, of 124 N. 11th St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; refusal to take a breath test and driving while operating a portable electronic device, infractions. Gibbs was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 2:55 p.m., Valerie M. Miles, 42, no permanent address, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Miles was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Robert N. Young, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from a complaint made by North Main Lumber. Young was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Christopher D. Jackson, 44, of Belmont, was charged at 12:43 p.m. Sunday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Jackson’s status was not reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:09 p.m. Sunday on Feathers Creek Road near Lenard Road. Jacob William Christensen, 19, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- RANDOLPH — Ricky M. Luce, 61, of Kennedy, was charged at 10:50 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Luce was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SMETHPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:39 a.m. Sunday on Bloomster Hollow Road. Joseph J. Pyne, 44, of Chambersburg, was identified as the driver. One suspected serious injury was reported.