Olean Police
- Wednesday, 8:10 p.m., Ryan Matthew Palmquist, 34, of 109 W. Greene St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Palmquist was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 9:35 a.m., Mackenzie Lee Smith, 35, of 309 N. Union St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at the Dollar General on North Union Street. Smith was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — George F. Mowers, 55, of 1205 Washington St., Olean, was charged at 2:06 a.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; failure to use four-way flashers and inadequate exhaust, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on West State Street, during which deputies allegedly found Mowers to be in possession of several glass pipes with methamphetamine residue and a glass vial containing crystal methamphetamine. Mowers was processed ands released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near mile marker 111. Kaylene D. Sekoll, 35, of Canisteo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — Brennan M. Dean, 20, of Caneadea, was charged at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Dean’s status was not reported.
- BELFAST
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday on Route 19 near Gulf Road. Peter C. Geraci, 39, of Depew, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.