Olean Police
- Wednesday, 8 p.m., Anthony J. Palmeri, 34, of 116 S. Ninth St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Palmeri was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- LIMESTONE — Robert J. Howard, 22, of Lake View, was charged at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported April 29. Howard’s status was not reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Linda Phiansouri, 38, of Arcade, was charged at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class A misdemeanors. Phiansouri was processed and released on a bail bond.
- ALLEGANY — An 18-year-old Franklinville man was charged at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported April 26. The man was processed and released with an appearance ticket.