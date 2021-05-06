SALAMANCA — A pair of Olean residents were arrested Tuesday on drug-related charges, the Salamanca Police Department reported Wednesday.
Eric Smith, 31, was charged at 2 p.m. with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class A-II felony; first-degree introducing drug contraband into prison, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
Melissa Marcellin, 29, was charged at 4:39 p.m. with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and uninspected motor vehicle, an infraction.
Both charges stemmed from traffic stops.
Smith and Marcellin were each processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 1:50 p.m., Rose L. Thagard, 36, of Cuba, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Thagard was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Kevin J. Tyler, 49, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in Island Park. Tyler was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- WIRT
- old Wellsville girl was charged at 5:02 p.m. April 29 with second-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported April 13. The girl was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALMA — A One-vehicle accident was reported at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday on Route 18 near Stoney Lonesome Road. David R. Shields, 66, of Alma, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — Robert E. Gordon, 76, of Richburg, was charged at noon Tuesday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported April 14. Gordon was released on cash bail.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Route 28. Parker Everitt Cady, 22, of Woodhull, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Birmingham Road. Kristin R. Bird, 40, of Ellicottville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Qais-Khalil A. Rahim, 25, of Binghamton, was charged at 3 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree forgery, a class D felony. Rahim was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday on Plaza Drive near Route 417. Shirley J. Emley. 76, of Bolivar, and Judy F. Farmer, 49, of Salamanca, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday on Jones Road near Route 12. Kent M. Nutter, 51, of Penfield, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- PORTVILLE — Carlos Ruiz, 24, of Olean, was charged at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Ruiz was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WARD