WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville woman faces charges in connection with a fire on North Broad Street earlier this week, the Wellsville Police Department reported Thursday.
Jessica L. Morrison, 32, was charged Wednesday with second-degree arson, a class B felony; first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief, both class D felonies.
The charges stem from an investigation into a fire which was reportedly set Monday at an occupied apartment building located at 46 N. Broad St.
Morrison was remanded to the Allegany County Jail without bail.
The Wellsville Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department, Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corp, Allegany County Fire Investigators, New York State Police and the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 1 p.m., Jerome S. Giles, 50, of 126 N. Fourth St., was arrested on three warrants issued out of Olean City Court relating to three counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Olean Police Department Street Crimes Unit into alleged sales of crack cocaine. Giles was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 9:26 a.m., Angel M. Mitchell, 32, of 1608 Avenue B, was arrested on two bench warrants issued by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Mitchell’s status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 9:31 p.m., Austin L. Kauhl, 26, of 136 N. Third St., was arrested on a warrant issued by the New York State Police. Kauhl was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 11:30 a.m., Laura R. Hall, 40, of 315 S. Third St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court relating to charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies. According to police, Hall allegedly twice sold cocaine to agents of the Olean Police Department Street Crimes Unit. Hall was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Alasia N. Harvin, 25, of 402 Alder St., Olean, was charged at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; operating without insurance, improper turn and inadequate lights, infractions. Harvin was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Zackary A. McMillen, 23, of Olean, was charged at 2:03 a.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony. McMillen was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — Lori A. Bowker, 42, of Scio, was charged at 4:21 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors. Bowker was released with an appearance ticket.