PORTVILLE — A Portville man faces charges after an investigation into an alleged menacing incident, the New York State Police reported Wednesday.
Shawn A. Austin, 33, was charged at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.
The charges stem from troopers investigating a report of a male displaying what appeared to be a pistol to a group of juveniles on Monday.
Austin was also subsequently charged in an unrelated incident with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
This charge stems from a complaint made on Feb. 25 by Walmart in Allegany. According to troopers, Austin allegedly stole merchandise valued at $31.
Austin was processed and released with appearance tickets.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:04 a.m., Jerry M. Harris, 51, of 126 N. Fifth St., was charged with third-degree intimidation and first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies. The charges stem from the investigation of a report of a male yelling and threatening a female with a knife. Harris’ status was not reported.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 6 p.m., Robert K. Amundson, 68, of Cuba, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime, a felony, and trespass, a violation. Amundson was also arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. He was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 bail.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Jennifer L. Braley, 21, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Trapping Brook Road. Braley was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- HINSDALE — Richard C. Irvin, no age given, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 10 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau into a report of elder abuse. According to deputies, Irvin allegedly stole $20,962.21 from an elderly person. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CARROLLTON — Jackson T. Christiano, 21, of Buffalo, was charged at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Christiano was processed and released with an appearance ticket.