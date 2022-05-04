Olean Police
- Sunday, 6:23 a.m., Travis James Neamon, 31, of Delevan, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Wyoming County Superior Court. Neamon was turned over to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.
- Sunday, 10:49 p.m., James Matthew Hovey, 33, of 125 S. Barry St., was arrested on a felony bench warrant issued by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Hovey was held pending transfer to the custody of county deputies.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 3:13 a.m., Tanco Rodolfo, 39, of Jamestown, was arrested on multiple warrants relating to previous charges of third-degree forgery, a class A misdemeanor. Rodolfo was processed and held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Dustin J. Childs, 40, of Wellsville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on East Pearl Street. Childs was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — Jesse J. Tingue, 30, of Machias, was charged at 12:34 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Tingue was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Stacy A. Nelligan, 52, of Olean, was charged at 1:52 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Nelligan was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Brian C. Dowell, 32, of Olean, was charged at 6:58 p.m. Monday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported April 25. Dowell was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- PERRYSBURG — Nathan M. Jimerson, 45, of Gowanda, and Kaela S. Jimerson, 23, of Perrysburg, were each charged at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree burglary, a class B felony. Nathan Jimerson was released on bail. Kaela Jimerson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.