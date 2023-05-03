Olean Police
- Tuesday, 9:21 a.m., Charles P. McDade, 32, of 130 N. Barry St., was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. McDade was transferred to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, who had a separate warrant for his arrest.
- Tuesday, 1:34 p.m., Mark D. Gibbons, 62, of 311 E. State St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. Gibbons was released with and appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., Jerome S. Giles, 50, of 126 N. Fourth St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class B felonies. Giles was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Myah Seeley, 23, of Lewis Run, Pa., was charged at 11 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Jan. 26. Seeley was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALFRED — Christopher D. Turner, 19, of Wappingers Falls, was charged at 9:05 a.m. Monday with two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony, and two counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported April 1. Turner was reported held.
- PORTVILLE — Scott D. Pierce, 52, of Hinsdale, was charged at 10:49 a.m. Monday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported April 22. Pierce was released on his own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — Codi W. Ertell, 31, of Hinsdale, was charged at 6:04 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Ertell was released with an appearance ticket.