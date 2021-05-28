Olean Police
- Wednesday, 7:17 p.m., Jonathan E. Colon, 35, of Olean, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was taken to Cattaraugus County Jail for arraignment.
- Wednesday, 8:37 p.m., Kevaun L. Green, 20, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 7:17 p.m.
, no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Reed and North 12th streets. Police said Terrance J. Farwell, 24, of Allegany, stopped at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection where his vehicle struck a vehicle operated by Kari L.Wilber, 19, of Allegany. Police said Farwell was cited for failure to yield.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 3:40 p.m., Amanda Sendall, of Gerry, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 8 p.m.
, Jenna Sevinsky, 31, of Olean, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She posted bail and issued an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA
— Akyia L. Crowe, 35, of Franklinville, was charged at 10 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. She was transported to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and held for arraignment.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — Austin M. Pleace, 23, of Delevan, was charged at 12:15 p.m. with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday on State Route 19 at Houghton Absolute Care. Abdul Q. Nuur Ikar Jaylani, 26, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:23 p.m. Thursday at 12:15 p.m. on Mckinstry and Zoulko roads. An unidentified 18-year-old man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:31 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 South and Coal Chutes Road. Carl H. Finnemore, 19, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN
— Carl M. Blenski, 38, of Clarksville, was charged at 5:20 p.m. with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa.
— Nicholas White, 21, of Eldred, was determined at 5:34 p.m. May 21 to be possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Police report charges will be filed.