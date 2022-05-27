OLEAN — An Olean man was killed as the result of a collision between a car and a bicycle, the Olean Police Department reported Thursday.
Jeremy S.S. Koch, 45, of 124 N. Barry St., was reported deceased following a collision between his bicycle and a car last week.
According to police, the accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. May 17 at the intersection of South Clinton and East Henley streets. A four-door sedan operated by Shaunna R. Milne, 31, of 404 E. State St., was traveling on East Henley Street when a motorized bicycle operated by Koch reportedly entered the intersection and struck the rear passenger side of the car.
Koch was reportedly thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious head trauma as a result of the collision. He was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center, where he was later reported deceased.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 11:08 p.m., Frank Felt, no age provided, was charged with second-degree attempted assault and tampering with physical evidence, class E felonies; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, third-degree unlawful fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; and reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop on West State Street, during which Felt allegedly briefly fled officers and attempted to assault them. Also charged in the incident were two passengers in the vehicle, Eric Harrison, no age provided, of Salamanca, and Dusti Ginnery, no age provided, of Limestone. Both were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The statuses of Felt, Harrison and Ginnery were not reported.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 5:43 p.m., Elijah J. Atherton, 26, of Olean, was charged with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, a class A misdemeanor. Atherton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 12:13 p.m., Kristen D. Doner-Shaffner, 25, of Cuba, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Doner-Shaffner was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 12:13 p.m., Erik J. Seitz, 35, of Cuba, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Seitz was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 7 p.m., Danny W. Logue, 22, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident during which Logue allegedly attempted to stab another party. Logue was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Kristen Grabbitt, 32, of Amity, was charged at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Sunday. Grabbitt’s status was not reported.
- AMITY — Two 13-year-old Amity boys were charged at 11 a.m. Wednesday with two counts each of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The youths were processed and released with appearance tickets.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on River Road near Murphy Road. Stephanie S. Burnell, 54, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.