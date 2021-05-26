Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time reported, Randa J. Young, 30, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:32 a.m. Monday on Route 16 and Kent Road. Antonio P. Marconi, 32 of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. Monday on State Highway 21 and Clark Road. Roger C. Wesche, 75, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Darcie R. Smith, 29, of Friendship, was charged at 9:53 a.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — John P. Harrigan, 31, of Yorkshire, was charged at 10:39 a.m. Monday, with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:18 Monday on Ballard Road and County Road 4. Melinda E. Holmes, 32, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:19 p.m. Monday on Hardscramble and Gile Hollow roads. Mark V. Albney, 61, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BURNS — Terri L. Timothy, 48, of Canaseraga, was charged at 2:31 p.m. Monday with criminal mischief and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
