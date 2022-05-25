Olean Police
- Monday, 2:50 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Union Street near Wayne Street. A vehicle operated by Alison R. Stadtler, 22, of 131 S. Third St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Steven A. Myszka, 50, of Hinsdale. Stadtler was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 6:51 a.m., Jonathan Jackson, 31, of 113 S. Sixth St., was arrested on a warrant. Jackson’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 9:16 a.m., Thomas J. Stefan, 46, of 4623 Five Mile Road, Hinsdale, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Stefan’s status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 10:18 a.m., Melissa Reisdorf, 38, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, an infraction. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 12:54 p.m., Malesia Follman, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, moving from lane unsafely and no seat belt, infractions. The charges stem from a reported accident. Follman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 10 p.m., Deasia Kimbrough, 25, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Kimbrough was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 10:58 p.m., Dana Daniels, 33, of Ellicottville, was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. Daniels posted bail and was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Jessica L. Morrison, 31, of Scio, was arrested for failure to appear in connection with previous charges of second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material, a class A misdemeanor. Morrison was processed and released under supervision of the Allegany County Probation Department. She is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- LITTLE VALLEY — Tara L. Bonovitch, 42, of 33 Torrence Road, Randolph, was charged at 8:48 p.m. May 16 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and a parking violation, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Bonovitch was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Ronnie R. Turek, 46, of Olean, was arrested at 9 p.m. Thursday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Turek was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- RANDOLPH — Brandi C. Bartlow, 35, of Jamestown, was arrested at 5 p.m. Friday on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Bartlow was held pending further court proceedings.
- HINSDALE — Richard E. Williams Jr., 46, of 1390 Sherlock Hollow Road, Hinsdale, was charged at 3:03 p.m. Sunday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Williams was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Melissa MacDonald, 36, of 125 N. Third St., Olean, was charged at 8:32 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walmart. MacDonald was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff
- BELMONT — Michael S. McDonald, no age given, of Bolivar, was charged May 18 with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported in December, during which McDonald allegedly entered an apartment illegally while armed with a rifle. His status was not reported.