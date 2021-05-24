MACHIAS — Five people face drug-related felony charges after the execution of a search warrant on Roszyk Hill Road residence Saturday morning.
Vincent Schaub, 25, of Arcade, Samuel McCaslin, 31, of 3506 Roszyk Hill Road, Machias, Meghan Kulczyk, 22, of 3365 Bakerstand Road, Franklinville, Brian McGonagle, 28, of Cherry Creek and Brandon Bain, 23, of 8178 South Hill Road, Cattaraugus, were each charged at 10:02 a.m. with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony.
The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force with assistance from the Cattaraugus County Patrol Division.
As the result of the execution of a search warrant at McCaslin’s residence, officials reportedly discovered approximately 1.25 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, Suboxone, scales, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.
Schaub, McCaslin, Kulczyk and Bain were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date. McGonagle was subsequently arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court and turned over to the Salamanca Police Department.
Olean Police
- Friday, 6:36 p.m., Sean E. Matteson, 33, of 1107 Washington St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported fight behind the Olean Center Mall. Matteson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Friday, 9:21 p.m., Eric Douglas Green, 30, of 2301 Johnson St., was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Green was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 9:25 p.m., Jesse F. Thompson, 25, of 199 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was also charged by state police at 8:19 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Thompson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at later dates for both cases.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, no time provided, Mackenzie L. Redeye, 18, of 119 Main St., Randolph, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, all unclassified misdemeanors; leaving the scene of a property damage accident, speed not prudent, moving from lane unsafely, driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk and unsafe tires. Redeye was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at later date.
- Saturday, 1:32 p.m., Gary Lawton, 60, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an investigation into a reported complaint. Lawton was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle rollover accident was reported at 12:12 p.m. Friday on Barnum Road. One injury was reported.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:18 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 242 and Bakerstand Road. Derek T. Rule, 30, of Yorkshire, and Sadie Renee Martin, 20, of Machias, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 1:25 p.m. Friday on South Main Street near the Whitney Valley Extension. Jasmine R. Lounsberry, 28, of Hornell, Dion A. Pezzimenti, 31, of Andover, and Deborah Ann Woodruff, 71, of Alfred Station, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Cheyannela P. Moore, 26, of Allegany, was charged at 4:53 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Moore was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- DAYTON — Kevin D. Goodemote, 65, of Dayton, was charged at 5:25 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction, all class E felonies; and use of vehicle without interlock device, a class A misdemeanor. Goodemote was processed and released to a third party.
- yan J. Wilson, 24, of Franklinville, was charged at 6:36 a.m. Saturday with second-degree menacing and two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. Wilson was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:40 a.m. Saturday on Route 16 near Route 39. Rayquan M. Jones, 20, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — John B. Wilson, 33, of Machias, was charged at 2:22 p.m. Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Wilson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- MACHIAS — Melanie Toland, 43, of Strykersville, was charged at 5:12 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Toland was processed and released to a third party.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:43 p.m. Saturday on Route 15A near Middle Road. Kimberly K. Wilcox, 42, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:52 p.m. Saturday near Route 16. David J. Fidurko, 66, of Olean, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
