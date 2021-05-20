RANDOLPH — An Allegany man faces several charges following an investigation into a reported suspicious person, the New York State Police said Wednesday.
Timothy Slater, 56, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; two counts of menacing a police officer, class D felonies; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal trespass, class A misdemeanors.
Troopers were responding to a suspicious person report on a property when they reportedly discovered Slater, who allegedly charged at them brandishing a knife. According to police, he subsequently obeyed commands to drop the knife and was taken into custody.
During a search, troopers allegedly discovered approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine in Slater’s pocket.
Police were aided in their investigation by a Randolph resident who stated that he had been awakened a few hours prior by Slater, who he allegedly found in his kitchen with a knife. The resident was reportedly able to convince Slater to leave peacefully.
Slater was processed and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
Olean Police
- Monday, 8:41 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East State Street Near South Union Street. A vehicle operated by Aaron J. Shortz, 27, of 520 Martha Ave., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Phillip Pantano, 68, of Seneca Avenue, which was slowing in traffic. Shortz was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday 5:30 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Second Street near Laurens Street. A vehicle operated by Christopher M. Denson, 50, of 109 N. Clark St., was attempting to make a left turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Haley Anne Guiney, 25, of 110 S. Second St. Denson was subsequently charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 5:46 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Union Street and West Riverside Drive. A vehicle operated by Rhiannon Scarlet Peck, 19, of 1208 Reed St., was making a left turn when it reportedly struck a motorcycle operated by Shaun D. Kinnaird, 39, of 3974 Route 417, Allegany. Kinnaird was transported to Olean General Hospital with unspecified injuries. Peck was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Christopher R. Mitchell, 36, of Bolivar, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported May 13. Mitchell was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Second Street. Kimberly L. Braymiller, 31, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 30. A.L. Strassburg, 37, of Bath, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Main and Mill streets. Matthew John Bove, 34, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 305 near Davis Road. Adam K. Nudd, 22, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Nolan J. Riehle, 38, of Olean, was charged at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Riehle was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CANASERAGA — An 18-year-old Bolivar man was charged at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. The man was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
