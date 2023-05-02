Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, Bryent A.K. Scotchmer, 29, of Scio, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported in March on North Broad Street. Scotchmer was additionally arrested on a warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. He was transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $1,500 cash bail, $3,000 property bond or $6,000 partially secured bond.
New York State Police
- AMITY — Elaine J. Child, 73, of Angelica, was charged at 10:25 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Child was released with an appearance ticket.